Two-year-old dies after eating fruits from pesticide bag, three in hospital

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A two-year-old child died and three others, including two kids, were hospitalised due to alleged food poisoning after they ate apricots at Kosigi mandal headquarters in Adoni revenue division on Saturday. Sources said they had eaten the fruit that was stored in a bag used to carry pesticide.

According to police, all the three children were aged between two and four. While two of the three kids, Anji and Harsha (who died in the incident), were siblings, the third kid, Sreeramulu, is their neighbour. Harsha’s parents are a labourer couple.

The fruits were harvested recently and brought to their house in a plastic bag that was reportedly used to carry pesticides. Only a few minutes after eating the fruit, the kids started vomiting and were brought to Adoni Government Hospital. While Harsha died during treatment, the other two kids and Harsha’s mother were shifted to a private hospital in Adoni.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Raja Reddy said a case was registered and an investigation was launched even as the postmortem reports were awaited, the SI added. He, however, said those hospitalised were out of danger.

Mantralayam MLA Balanagi Reddy and MPP Earanna visited the hospital and enquired about their’ health.