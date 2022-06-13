Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority deputes two staff at Amaravati township

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has appointed two staff to explain to the public about the facilities available at the Amaravati Township in Nowluru village of Mangalagiri and Tadepalli Municipal Corporation limits.

It may be recalled that the CRDA officials are conducting e-auction for 334 plots of Amaravati township in 13 lots. The e-auction of plots in lot I and lot II were held recently and the remaining will be also held by the end of June.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav said that the two staff will be deployed on duties in the Amaravati Township from 10 am to 5 pm starting from Monday. The duo will brief the interested public on the infrastructure provided by APCRDA in the township.