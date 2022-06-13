STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kakinada tiger scare: Auto driver, passengers get close sight of big cat



Tigers

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The adult male tiger which returned to Pothuluru village after moving towards the reserve forest, was spotted near Vajrakutam village in Sankhavaram mandal of Kakinada district on Saturday.

According to information, K Nandeswara Rao, an auto driver, was on his way to Yeleswaram to attend a marriage, along with his family. He spotted the tiger at an oil palm plantation at Vajrakutam around 8.30 pm on Saturday. 

On spotting the tiger, he stopped the auto and remained still. However, a boy travelling in the auto and women screamed with fright. As the tiger stood staring at the auto, Nandeswara Rao moved fast towards Dodla dairy farm on Vajrakutam - Kathipudi road.Later, he informed the matter to his nephew and Vajrakutam village former sarpanch Keerti Venkata Subash, who in turn alerted forest officials. By that time the forest officials reached the spot, the tiger had left the place. 

They confirmed the presence of the tiger at the said spot as they found its pug marks which led them towards Vajrakutam reserve forest. The pug marks were found 100 metres away from the place it was spotted by the auto driver, forest officer J Srinivas told The New Indian Express

Villagers have been asked not to venture outdoors before 8 am and after 4 pm as a precautionary measure. If the tiger  moves ahead without changing its direction, it will reach Kondavaripeta in Kathipudi mandal adjacent to Vajrakutam hill. A team of forest staff has been deployed at the place to control the movement of the public. The movement of the tiger is being closely tracked.

