STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam police arrest man for selling drugs, seize 63 LSD blots

Police said that Teja Naidu, who used to consume drugs, was selling LSD to recover financial expenses, which were used for his medical treatment after he met with an accident.

Published: 13th June 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Continuing the crackdown against drug peddlers, the Task Force sleuths of Visakhapatnam City police on Sunday arrested a person for possession and sale of synthetic drugs. The accused was procuring the contraband through online friends using Instagram, the police said. The accused, Girish Teja Naidu, was trading the synthetic drugs at Gajuwaka and surrounding areas.

Commissioner of Police Ch Srikanth said the Anti Narcotic Cell conducted a drive in the city to nab those dealing with drugs. The police seized 63 LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide) blots and a mobile phone from the accused.

Srikanth said that Teja Naidu, who used to consume drugs, was selling LSD to recover financial expenses, which were used for his medical treatment after he met with an accident. While the original price of the synthetic drug is around Rs 600, the peddlers are selling it for a whopping Rs 2,000.

The police are investigating to identify others involved in the chain. Srikanth said the Anti Narcotic Cell, so far, has filed 94 cases and identified 293 people involved in drug peddling, out of which 217 were arrested.

A lot of these peddlers are identified as daily-wage labourers and private employees. These synthetic drugs  are being provided by sellers from Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad and Odisha.

All accused involved in drug peddling are using the vanish mode option on Instagram to communicate with each other. The vanish mode enables users to make sent messages disappear. Srikanth explained that awareness programmes on the ill-effects of drugs will be conducted in various colleges in and around the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatnam Police Visakhapatnam drug peddling LSD
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp