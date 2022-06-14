A pleasant surprise for Mission Ekalavya pupils

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: It was a pleasant surprise for students of ‘Mission Ekalavya-2022’ when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited them on Monday. The union minister, accompanied by ITDA PO Ronanki Gopala Krishna, BJP state president Somu Veerraju, MLC P V N Madhav and other dignitaries, visited the youth training centre at Vepagunta, where the tribal students are getting coaching for civil services exams.

Jaishankar interacted with the meritorious tribal students who are availing free civil service coaching under the Mission Ekalavya. He said new India will be built only by “inclusion and broader access”. He encouraged them to work hard to realise their dreams.

The former Indian Foreign Service officer also shared his experiences with the students. The union minister also appreciated the initiative of Mission Ekalavya, pioneered by ITDA PO Gopala Krishna in association with 21st Century Group’s Dharani K for the wellbeing of tribal students.

Later, addressing a Garib Kalyan Yojana meeting at Anakapalle, the Union minister said Pime Minister Narendra Modi’s main objective is to ensure basic infrastructure facilities for all the citizens in the country. “The PM wants housing for all the poor. The development works initiated by the BJP government won appreciation from many other countries,” he said.