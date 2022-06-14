Crop loss: CM to credit Rs 1,977 cr to 15.6L farmers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday will credit `1,977.82 crore to the accounts of 15.61 lakh farmers, who suffered crop damage during kharif-2021. The Chief Minister will credit the insurance amount at a programme to be organised at Chennekothapalli of Sri Sathya Sai district. The State government pays complete insurance premium for the crops on behalf of the farmers who enrolled the cultivated crops in e-crop through Rythu Bharosa Kendras. Under the scheme, the insuranc e compensat ion amount to farmers who suffered crop damage will be paid in the same season of the next year