Five killed as bus from Odisha overturns in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri district

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: At least five passengers, including three children, were killed and many injured when a private bus overturned near Yedugurallapalli, around 140 km away from Chintur, in Alluri district on Monday morning.

According to circle inspector Appalanaidu, the bus, with over 20 people on board, was going to Hyderabad from Odisha's Bhawanipatna. As the driver was speeding, he couldn’t control the bus at a steep curve.

"The bus driver was speeding from the start of the journey and his negligence led to the accident, he said. The deceased were identified as Dhaneswar Dalapathi (24), Jeetu Harijan (5), Sunena Harijan (2), Mitra Mahana (5) and Dumar Harijan (45)," Appalanaidu said.

While most of the passengers were taken to a hospital at Edugurallapalli, people with severe injuries were admitted to the Bhadracahalam government hospital. The circle inspector said the bus driver was absconding and a manhunt was launched for his arrest.

The bus was owned by Sangita Travels of Chhattisgarh. The police said all passengers were agriculture labourers and were going to Hyderabad for work.