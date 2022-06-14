STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Group-1 selection 'irregularities': Former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu demands probe

The candidates felt that the APPSC Secretary and members violated the norms in selecting candidates of their choice.

Published: 14th June 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging irregularities and violation of rules in selection of candidates for Group-1 posts, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy order a detailed probe into the matter to do justice to the eligible candidates.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Monday, the TDP chief said that Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has taken three years for the selection of candidates for Group 1 posts.

Stating that some of the Group 1 candidates met him and accused irregularities right from announcing the examinations dates to releasing of results, Naidu said valuation of papers was conducted in an erratic manner. The candidates felt that the APPSC Secretary and members violated the norms in selecting candidates of their choice.

Pointing out that there is no logic in conducting the valuation for the third time when there is no difference of 15 per cent in the results of first and second valuations, the TDP chief alleged irregularities in the Group 1 exams and appealed to the Chief Minister to order an inquiry.

