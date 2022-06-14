Police in Andhra Pradesh's Tadikonda foil 'Chalo Kantheru' rally, put TDP men on house arrest

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tension prevailed at Kantheru village in Tadikonda mandal as police put some TDP activists and leaders on house arrest on Monday following a confrontation between two families a day ago. TDP cadre in the village and Venkayamma, a local leader, claimed that her son Vamsi was injured in an attack by YSRC men, a charge that the ruling party cadre strongly rebutted.

As both parties reached the local police station to file complaints, several TDP men tried to stage a protest. Responding on the issue, TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu had written a letter to DIG requesting him to take necessary action against the accused.

He also alleged that Venkayamma's family was attacked a few days ago, but the police didn't file any case regarding the same. "Due to the lack of action, Vamsi was attacked again on Sunday," he alleged.

Condemning the attack, TDP leaders called for 'Chalo Kantheru' rally on Monday to visit Venkayamma's family. However, the police denied them permission and house arrested a few leaders including Nakka Anadbabu, Sravan Kumar, Devineni Uma, Tangirala Sowmya, and others.

Speaking on the issue, DIG (Guntur Range) Trivikrama Varma said that cases were filed against Vamsi and one Sunitha, and the police had arrested them both on Monday. He also assured the media that the investigation will be done in a transparent manner.