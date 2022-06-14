STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 300 crore aqua park to come up in Andhra Pradesh's Nizampatnam mandal

The Central government has allocated its share of funds of Rs 250 crore under PM Mathsya Sampada Yojana and Krishi Vikas Yojana for the project.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Plans are afoot for an aqua park in Nizampatnam mandal of Bapatla district, which is expected to come up in 280 acres near Parisavaripalem with Rs 300 crores. The Central government has allocated its share of funds of Rs 250 crore under PM Mathsya Sampada Yojana and Krishi Vikas Yojana for the project.

As part of this, hatcheries will be set up for several aquatic animals.A knowledge centre will also come up there for the education of farmers on the latest technology in use in aquaculture. At present, aqua farmers in Bapatla are suffering heavy losses despite the district being a home to 16 hatcheries.

"The aqua park project was continuing at snail’s pace due to the delay in handing over of revenue lands to the fisheries department. But as the project got a nod during the Cabinet meeting held on June 7, works will pick up soon," officials said.

According to the officials, the aqua park will simultaneously contribute to the growth of transport, economic and tourism sectors in the region. The design work of the aqua park was handed over to a Delhi-based firm and its construction will be taken up in various phases. The project is likely to see completion in two years, they added.

