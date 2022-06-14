Special classes for failed students commences in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Remedial classes for students who failed class 10 exams recently, began across all government schools in the State on Monday. Over two lakh students failed the SSC examinations held in March. The government has decided to conduct subject-wise special classes ahead of supplementary examinations to be held in July.

The school education department has released a timetable to conduct three classes for three subjects each day. The classes will be conducted from 8 am to 12.30 pm. Each special class will be held of one and half hour from June 13 onwards till July 5. Teachers have also taken up an initiative to call parents of the students, who failed the exams, to attend the special classes.

Following the guidelines, teachers have prepared minimum study material and will allow the students to study the material for an hour then a test will be conducted for 15 minutes. The government has directed headmasters to monitor the special classes.