Andhra Pradesh government misleading Centre on State finances: TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Published: 15th June 2022 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSR Congress government of misleading both the Centre and the people of AP on the actual position of the State finances, TDP Politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Tuesday said the State was facing a severe financial crisis because of the illegalities and reckless policies of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the past three years.

In a statement, Yanamala alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had committed constitutional violations by getting massive loans at a very high rate of interest. The YSR Congress government was making multiple mistakes in order to correct a single mistake. Hence, nobody was coming forward to give loans and make investments in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

He slammed the government for taking loans beyond its eligibility and diverting the Central funds. The Reserve Bank of India had imposed sanctions on the ways and means advances due to lack of financial discipline on the part of the Andhra Pradesh government, he said.

The TDP leader demanded that the YSRC government explain how much it was spending on the Centrally sponsored programmes like NREGS, Agricultural Mechanisation Sub Mission, Oil Palm Mission, National Food Security Mission, Rozgar Yojana, Sadak Yojana and Jal Jeevan. 

He pointed out that the special funds allocated for the SC, ST development by the Centre were withheld as the Andhra Pradesh government failed to release its share. There was no trace of Rs 6,000 crore allocated to the State for rural development under the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions, he pointed out.

The TDP leader deplored that the State government was not taking enough steps to pass on the benefits of the Central programmes to the people. The Central funds were being diverted thereby causing a setback to the development and welfare.

The Nadikudi-Srikalahasti and Narasapur-Kotipalli railway projects were delayed due to non-release of funds by the YSRC regime towards its share, he specified.

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu TDP Andhra Pradesh government Andhra Pradesh finances YSR Congress
