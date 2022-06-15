Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district aims to spend Rs 470 crore under MGNREGS

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: The Annamayya district administration has set a target of spending Rs 470 crore on wages and material component in the ratio of 60:40, under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in 2022-23.

According to official data, the district has 3.2 lakh job card holders and of them 1.9 lakh are active. As per the scheme, each worker is provided work for 100 days with a minimum daily wage of Rs 257. The district stands fifth in paying wages to workers in the State.

Field staff of NREGS have been recording the attendance of workers through a monitoring system. "I earn Rs 1,300-Rs 1,500 as wages on an average in a week through the NREGS. With the money saved, I was able to buy a cow," said Umadevi of Sambepalli mandal.

"Even though works related to agriculture have completed, NREGS works are in full swing in all gram panchayats. Project Director, APD, APOs encourage workers to attend NREGS works. We have set a target of Rs 280 crore expenditure towards wages and aim to provide 1.10 crore work-days this fiscal," said District Collector PS Gireesha.