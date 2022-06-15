STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh's Narasaraopet comes under surveillance of 132 cameras 

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Palnadu SP Ravishankar Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated 132 CCTV cameras installed at prominent intersections, railway station, educational institutions, sidewalks and accident hotspots in Narasaraopet. 

He said that the newly set-up cameras would man areas under one-town, two-town and rural police station limits. "The aim of the CCTV surveillance is to check cases of rash driving, eve-teasing, chain snatching and other similar crimes. Chilakaluripet, Gurazala, Macherla, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Vinukonda, and other areas too will come under CCTV surveillance as part of making the newly-formed Palnadu district safer," he added. 

He requested people to cooperate with the police in reducing crime and preventing illegal activities in the district. 

