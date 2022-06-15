Pegasus spyware: Probe panel to meet officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The House Committee constituted by Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram to probe the allegation that the previous TDP regime procured the Pegasus spyware, will meet officials of the Home and Information Technology departments on Wednesday.

Following the reported statement of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that she had information about the then TDP government in AP procured the controversial Pegasus software, war of words erupted between the ruling YSRC and opposition TDP.

After holding a short duration discussion in the Assembly, the Speaker constituted the House Committee with Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy as its chairman to probe the matter.

The members of the committee include Gudivada Amarnath, Meruga Nagarjuna, Kottagulli Bhagya Lakshmi, Kothari Abbaya Chowdary, Kolusu Parthasarathy, and Maddali Giridhara Rao. Except Giridhara Rao, all other members are from the ruling YSRC. He is one among the TDP MLAs, who extended support to the ruling YSRC.