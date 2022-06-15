PTG families to get houses in Anakapalli dist  

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Ten PTG (Primitive Tribal Group) families of Samalamma Konda in Jeelugulova panchayat of Ravikamatam mandal in Anakapalli district are finally set to get permanent houses as they are being given pattas to construct houses in Jagananna Colonies.

When the plight of the tribals who did not have voter and Aadhaar cards, was highlighted by TNIE, the district authorities reached out to them, who are living on hilltops without basic amenities. As per the directions of the Collector, revenue officials convinced the tribals to shift to foothill. Tahsildar Kanaka Rao, RI B Ravikumar, village secretary Chinnamanaidu demarcated house sites for the 10 families in survey No 160 and handed over the layout documents to the beneficiaries.

The tribals, led by Korra Mahesh, thanked the district administration for giving them ration cards, NREGS job cards, voter and Aadhaar cards.