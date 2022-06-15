STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

PTG families to get houses in Anakapalli dist  

The tribals, led by Korra Mahesh, thanked the district administration for giving them ration cards, NREGS job cards, voter and Aadhaar cards.

Published: 15th June 2022 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Ten PTG (Primitive Tribal Group) families of Samalamma Konda in Jeelugulova panchayat of Ravikamatam mandal in Anakapalli district are finally set to get permanent houses as they are being given pattas to construct houses in Jagananna Colonies. 

When the plight of the tribals who did not have voter and Aadhaar cards, was highlighted by TNIE, the district authorities reached out to them, who are living on hilltops without basic amenities. As per the directions of the Collector, revenue officials convinced the tribals to shift to foothill. Tahsildar Kanaka Rao, RI B Ravikumar, village secretary Chinnamanaidu demarcated house sites for the 10 families in survey No 160 and handed over the layout documents to the beneficiaries.     

The tribals, led by Korra Mahesh, thanked the district administration for giving them ration cards, NREGS job cards, voter and Aadhaar cards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp