Speed up Rs 422-cr harbour works: Min

Published: 15th June 2022 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L Murugan has said the new fishing harbour coming up at Ameenabad in Uppada mandal of Kakinada district with the Central funding of Rs 422 crore is on right track and directed officials to speed up works.The Union Minister visited the fishing harbour on Tuesday and reviewed its work progress. 

Addressing the media in Kakinada, he said fisheries is one of the major sectors, having the export growth potential, adding that the Centre is providing all the support needed to the States for expanding the marine-based productivity. The State should work in tandem with the Centre for the development of fishing industry and to boost marine product exports. The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) can be utilised effectively for the benefit of the fishing community in the State, he stressed.

Murugan held a review meeting with the district officials on implementation of various Central schemes in the State for the welfare of people. He asked them to ensure proper implementation of the schemes to ensure that they reach the poor and needy people.

Earlier in the day, Murugan exhorted the youth to voluntarily come forward to donate blood to help the patients and save lives in medical emergency. On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day on Tuesday, the Union Minister inaugurated a blood donation camp organised at Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada.

He emphasised that any healthy person can donate blood three times in a year.  He lauded the role being played by the Indian Red Cross Society in promoting blood donation. He also administered a pledge to youth that they voluntarily come forward to donate blood and save lives. Later, he released a poster to educate public on voluntary blood donation. He felicitated blood donors in the district on the occasion.

Later, Murugan visited Chebrolu village in Gollaprolu mandal and launched the Krishnam Raju Pond rejuvenated under the Mission Amrit Sarovar. Speaking on the occasion, he said as the nation is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, abandoned ponds and lakes are being rejuvenated. He interacted with NREGS beneficiaries and enquired about the implementation of the scheme. He also participated in a plantation drive.

