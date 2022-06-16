Andhra Pradesh government effects transfer of IAS officers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a minor reshuffle, the State government on Wednesday transferred a few IAS officers. According to the order, Saurabh Gaur, who is waiting for posting, was posted as Secretary (IT, E&C Department).

He was also given full additional charge (FAC) of Principal Secretary (Skill Development & Training, Real Time Governance) until further orders. He was also made FAC of Secretary (Finance Department), duly relieving N Gulzar from FAC.

Principal Secretary (IT, E&C Department) G Jayalakshmi was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary (BC Welfare Department). She was also given FAC of VC and MD of APBC Cooperative Finance Corporation, Department of Economically Weaker Sections Welfare.

Special Chief Secretary (BC Welfare) G Anantha Ramu was transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary (Labour, Factories, Boilers and Insurance Medical Services Department). The Special Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) was given FAC of Project Director (Aids Control Society).