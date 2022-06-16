Andhra Pradesh HC permits APPSC to hold Group-1 interviews as per original schedule

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday allowed the AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) to go ahead with the process of holding interviews for selection of Group-1 posts. The court said the APPSC could conduct interviews as per the original schedule from June 15 (Wednesday) to 29.

However, the court made it clear that the outcome of the results would be subject to its final verdict. It asked the APPSC to make this aspect clear to the candidates appearing for the Group-1 interviews. The court was hearing a petition filed by some aspirants alleging irregularities in evaluation of answer papers.

Arguing on behalf of the APPSC, senior counsel SS Prasad said no irregularities took place in the evaluation of the Group-1 mains answer papers. He informed that the High Court had earlier directed the APPSC to manually evaluate the answer papers instead of digital evaluation.

Some candidates, who passed in digital evaluation, could not pass in the manual evaluation. The allegations levelled by the candidates who failed to clear the Group-I mains, need not be considered, he said and urged the court not to issue any interim orders in this matter.

The counsels of the petitioners informed the court that 325 candidates had passed in the digital evaluation, while only 202 cleared the Group-1 mains in manual evaluation of answer papers, which showed that irregularities took place in the process.

The counsels urged the court to issue interim orders putting the interviews on hold. However, the court refused to issue any interim orders and allowed the APPSC to conduct the interviews. It asked the APPSC to place the details pertaining to the marks and answer papers of the candidates before the court in a sealed cover.

No interim orders

The High Court, however, refused to issue any interim orders and allowed the APPSC to conduct the interviews. It asked the APPSC to place the details pertaining to the marks and answer papers of the candidates before the court in a sealed cover