CM Jagan has no right to talk about social justice: Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After receiving a tumultuous welcome from the party cadres at the Vizag airport and en route to his public meeting at Chodavaram, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday asserted that the collapse of the YSR Congress government began with the meeting.

Kickstarting his district tours christened 'NTR Sphoorti - Chandranna Bharosa' with his visit to Anakapalli, Naidu addressed a mini-Mahanadu at Chodavaram. He launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy terming him a 'Baccha' in politics.

Calling upon the people to take up a relentless struggle in the next two years to throw out the 'corrupt' Jagan regime, Naidu asked what right Jagan has to talk about social justice when he brought an 'atrocious rule' of V Vijayasai Reddy and YV Subba Reddy to North Coastal Andhra, a stronghold of BCs.

Naidu cautioned the people against sitting in their homes while leaving it all to TDP to fight against the 'unjust and ruthless rule'. "They are trying to suppress everybody by striking fear. If we are overtaken by fear, the State will become completely destroyed. Come out and fight. I will stand by your side," the Opposition Leader averred.

The TDP chief mentioned that Jagan held a review meeting on 'Gadapa Gadapaku Prabhutvam' recently and told his MLAs to wait for two years so that Naidu would become aged and not that much active as of now. But that would not happen. “I can speak for two hours non-stop even now. I have no mental or physical problems. I remain cool from waking up to going to bed.”

The TDP chief advised the police not to become 'bakras' by committing violations of law to please the ruling YSRC leaders. Naidu termed it alarming that Jagan's policies led to 'crop holiday' not just in water-rich Konaseema but also in his own Kadapa.

Though Jagan pressed the button, many farmers did not receive insurance money. Instead of pressing 'empty buttons', Jagan should press real buttons and give the list of farmers' names on a website for whom aid was released, he suggested.