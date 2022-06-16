Develop infrastructure for establishing industries: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired a meeting to review industries, ports and fishing harbours on Wednesday and directed officials to focus on developing infrastructure in the lands allocated to industries so that they can commence operations at the earliest. He also instructed the officials to extend support to MSMEs as they generate a number of jobs.

Underscoring the need to offer sops to MSMEs, Jagan ordered the officials to extend best services to the sector in the State. Advising the officials to monitor pollution control systems on a regular basis, the CM directed them to set up water treatment plants, especially in the MSME clusters.

Jagan opined that pollution control systems should be strengthened in industrial areas through a special fund and directed the authorities to chart a policy to extend government assistance to the concerned units and help prevent pollution in industrial areas and safeguard the health of workers.

Referring to the government's industrial policy, the CM asserted that they have been implementing transparent policies and providing infrastructure amenities like electricity, roads and railways. Stating that the government is not deceiving industrialists with false promises into setting up their units, Jagan said many of them are choosing Andhra Pradesh because of the transparent policies.

Many reputed industrialists like Singhvis and Birlas are coming to the State and signing pacts to start their projects, he noted. The CM pointed out that over 30,00 jobs will be created based on the agreements made for green energy projects.

"Over 66,000 acres is required for these projects. They would generate a good income for those who have dry lands as over Rs 30,000 per acre will be paid every year," Jagan said and instructed authorities to prepare policies for the same.

He directed them to lay focus on oil palm processing units, green hydrogen, and ammonia along with ethanol production using rice. The officials informed the CM that the government is gearing up to host the Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Conference in Visakhapatnam.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh has seen a remarkable industrial development in the past three years, the officials explained that a total of 28,343 industries including 96 mega and large industries and 28,247 MSMEs have commenced production in the last three years and generated over 2.48 lakh jobs.

"Besides that, 61 mega and large scale industries are being constructed with an investment of Rs 1,51,372 crore. They will generate over 1.77 lakh jobs," officials said. Another five units, ready to be constructed, would invest Rs 1,365.88 crore and generate 8,850 jobs.

So far, 92 industries have expressed their interest in investing Rs 2,19.766 crore in the State, which would create 3,19,829 jobs.The officials explained that they are focusing on the Nakkapalli and Srikalahasti Nodes, which are part of the Visakhapatnam - Chennai Industrial Corridor.

Minister for Industries, Commerce, Infrastructure, Investment, IT Gudivada Amarnath, Industries Special Chief Secretary R Karikal Valaven, Industries Director G Srijana, APIIC VC and MD J Subramanyam, and AP Maritime Board Chairman K Venkat Reddy, Maritime Board CEO Shanmohan were present.