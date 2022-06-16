Guntur Government General Hospital doctors conduct rare surgery, save life of 64-year-old man

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Government General Hospital doctors successfully conducted a rare surgery on Wednesday. Samabasiva Rao (64), native of Tiruvuru village in Krishna district, has been suffering from severe ill health for quite some time.

Though he went to several hospitals in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, several hospitals refused to admit him. When his family members contacted doctors at the Guntur GGH and explained his condition, they were asked to bring the patient to the hospital.

After conducting several tests, the doctors identified a severe aneurysm of blood vessels and blood clots in the neck region, which leads to a reduced supply of blood to the brain. The doctors kept him under observation for 20 days.

The cardiothoracic department doctors conducted the surgery on June 13 and removed all the blood clots and restored the blood supply to his brain. Hospital superintendent Dr Neelam Prabhavathi said that the patient is stable.

She lauded the entire team for successfully conducting such a critical surgery and saving the patient's life. Speaking on the occasion, Cardiothoracic head of the department Dr Dasari Kalyani said that this is the second such case reported in the entire world with the first one being reported in New York in 2019.