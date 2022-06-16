Lack of facilities cripple police units in Andhra Pradesh's new districts

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: It has been more than two months since new districts were formed, but the Superintendents of Police (SPs) in the newly created districts are finding it tough to carry out their daily operations due to the lack of funds, poor infrastructure, dearth of necessary facilities and required strength.

While doubling the number of districts to 26 as part of the reorganisation plan resulted in increasing the 18 police units, including two commissionerates, to 26. Of the total 26, 10 units are reportedly crippled due to serious issues such as lack of proper SP offices and other facilities such as grounds, armed reserve capacity training, district police unit office, communication system, transport, command control centres and technical support issues.

The government carved out two police districts -- Parvathipuram Manyam and Alluri Seetharama Raju -- from Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam with their headquarters at Parvathipuram and Paderu, respectively. Similarly, Anakapalli district from south part of Visakhapatnam, while East Godavari was reorganised as Kakinada and Konaseema districts leaving the Rajamahendravaram Urban police unit untouched.

Same is the case with West Godavari district. The district was bifurcated, shifting its base of operation to Bhimavaram, and Eluru became a district with the addition of the Nuzvid sub-division.

Also, Krishna district is divided into two - Krishna and NTR which have adequate capacities. In case of Guntur, the district is divided into three - Guntur operating from Guntur city, Palnadu from Narasaraopet and Bapatla from Bapatla town.

Kurnool district is divided into Kurnool and Nandyal, Sri Sathya Sai district formed from Anantapur and Annamaya district from Kadapa. While the untouched police units have all necessary amenities for the daily operations of the unit officer, the newly formed 10 district unit officers are working in temporary offices set up in government colleges, rented places and buildings with poor facilities.

"We agree that every new district will face initial hiccups, but it would be highly appreciated if the government allocates funds for police welfare to fulfil the emergency needs," an SP told The New Indian Express on the condition of anonymity.

The reasons vary from district to district. It is learnt that some SP offices in the newly formed districts do not have intercom facility and video and audio calling facility for conferences with station house officers. Another issue bothering the new SPs is lack of grounds. With August month barely two months away, police are searching for locations in their respective towns to prepare for Independence Day celebrations.

In some districts, temporary SP offices are set up in government colleges which is allegedly creating a great inconvenience to students and college management.For instance, Bapatla SP office was set up in an Agricultural Engineering College adjacent to the girl's hostel.

To facilitate the SP office, the college management relocated its campus library. When contacted, a senior IPS officer said, "All the requests from newly formed districts are under consideration and funds will be released soon accordingly to enhance the capacities."