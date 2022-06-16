STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Machilipatnam MP V Bala Showry calls on Union minister Nitin Gadkari over RoB issue

Bala Showry informed Gadkari that over the years, the public of Gudivada are facing a tough time to cross the railway gates on Bhimavaram and Machilipatnam routes.

Machilipatnam MP V Bala Showry

Machilipatnam MP V Bala Showry (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Machilipatnam MP V Bala Showry called on Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at his office in New Delhi on Wednesday and discussed the construction of two rail over bridges (ROBs) in Gudivada constituency in Krishna district.

The meeting has gained significance as a few days ago, BJP national general secretary D Purandeswari has written to Nitin Gadkari urging him to stop ROB construction works in Gudivada constituency. 

Bala Showry informed Gadkari that over the years, the public of Gudivada are facing a tough time to cross the railway gates on Bhimavaram and Machilipatnam routes. The MP also explained where the construction of the 2.75 km bridge will begin and the benefits to the people, through a map.  

He further said that the construction works of the ROB, which will be useful to thousands of people, should not be delayed and orders should be issued to complete the tender process and start work immediately. 

Gadkari  responded positively to the request and made it clear that the construction work would begin soon. The Union minister reportedly said that there was no point in stopping such a work benefitting the public at large. 

