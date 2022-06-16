STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RGUKT yet to notify new admission: V-C

The statement was issued after the university was flooded with enquiry calls from students and parents following the circulation of a fake notification.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) have not issued any notification for admission for the academic year 2022-23, V-C KC Reddy sai.The statement was issued after the university was flooded with enquiry calls from students and parents following the circulation of a fake notification. The V-C said RGUKT would notify the admission soon and it would be uploaded to its website, www.rgukt.in. RGUKT was  waiting for the Telangana Class X results, since 15 % of seats have been reserved for students from that State.

