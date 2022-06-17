STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh Assembly bypoll: YSR Congress, BJP intensify campaign in Atmakur

The main contestants Mekapati Vikram Reddy of  YSR Congress and Bharat Kumar Yadav of BJP have laid emphasis on door-to-door campaign to reach out to the electorate.

Published: 17th June 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 01:03 PM

Vikram Reddy of  YSR Congress(Photo | Special arrangement)

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE: With the bypoll date fast approaching, the YSR Congress and BJP have intensified their campaign in Atmakur Assembly constituency.

The main contestants Mekapati Vikram Reddy of  YSR Congress and G Bharat Kumar Yadav of BJP have laid emphasis on door-to-door campaign to reach out to the electorate. The ruling YSR Congress has deployed ministers in each mandal of the Assembly constituency to spearhead the election campaign.

Senior YSR Congress leaders like Balineni Srinivas Reddy and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy are also monitoring the bypoll campaign. The BJP has decided to bring actor-turned-politician and former MP Jayaprada, former Union minister D Purandeswari and other senior leaders for the bypoll campaign.

Though the ruling YSR Congress is poised for victory in the bypoll to be held on June 23, it is determined to win the seat with the highest majority to prove a point that its popularity is intact. The BJP is also leaving no stone unturned to win the bypoll.

"We have been receiving a good response from the public during the by-election campaign. My brother Goutham Reddy had initiated several programmes for the development of the segment as a former MLA. Development is only possible with YSR Congress in this segment. The State government has been implementing several schemes benefitting all sections of people," said Vikram Reddy.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has been monitoring the campaign of Bharat Kumar. According to party sources, nearly 90 per cent of households in the Assembly segment have been covered so far as part of the door-to-door campaign. 

BJP AP incharge Sunil Deodhar has also participated in the door-to-door campaign. MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy said former MP Jayaprada and party national general secretary Purandeswari will participate in the door-to-door campaign in the Assembly segment on June 18 and 19. 

Senior BJP leader Y Satya Kumar, Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh and former minister Kanna Lakshminarayana will also take part in the campaign. Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L Murugan will address a public meeting in Atmakur on June 20.

"The ruling YSRC has not developed any village in the constituency. People in Atmakur are expressing their dissatisfaction over the YSRC regime. We are confident of getting maximum number of votes in the by-election," said Bharat Kumar Yadav.

