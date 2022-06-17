Andhra Pradesh government extends staff transfer date till June 30

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has extended the last date for transfer of government employees till June 30. The Finance Department issued an order on June 7 relaxing the ban on transfer of employees from June 8 to 17.

As per the order, the ban would come into force again on June 18. Responding to requests from several employees’ associations and District Collectors, the CMO issued an order on Thursday extending the last date for transfer of employees till June 30 as many government departments are yet to complete the transfer process.