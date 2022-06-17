STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh government gives nod for permanent posting for 1.17 lakh employees

With the announcement of probation, the salaries of the village and ward secretariat employees would be paid as per the new Pay Revision Commission. 

Published: 17th June 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has given its nod to declare probation for as many as 1.17 lakh employees of the village and ward secretariats working in both rural and urban areas. With the announcement of probation, the salaries of the village and ward secretariat employees would be paid as per the new Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy signed the file authorising district collectors to declare probation. 
Employees who has completed two years of service and have cleared the departmental exam are eligible for probation. Orders for the same are expected to be out in a day or two.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh  Government Employees Federation Chairman and Honorary President AP Village/Ward Secretariats Employees Association Kakarla Venkatarami Reddy said, though officials of the finance department proposed to provide old wages to the employees of village and ward secretariats, the chief minister clearly instructed them to pay wages as per the new pay scale. Thus, the employees will get their enhanced wages as per the new Pay Revision Commission, he noted.

On behalf of the AP Government Employees Federation (APGEF), Venkatarami Reddy thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for approving the declaration of probation and also for paying the village and ward Secretariat employees as per the new Pay Revision Commission.

