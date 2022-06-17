STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government transfers five SP-rank IPS officers

Arsonists set fire to houses of minister P Viswarup and MLA P Satish Kumar. SP Subba Reddy too suffered injuries in stone-pelting by protestors.

Published: 17th June 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Police, cops, Police Hat

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday posted Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy as the new Superintendent of Police of Konaseema district in place of KSSV Subba Reddy.

The transfer and posting of a new SP comes in the wake of recent violence and arson in Amalapuram over the proposal to rename the newly formed Konaseema district after BR Ambedkar. Arsonists set fire to houses of minister P Viswarup and MLA P Satish Kumar. SP Subba Reddy too suffered injuries in stone-pelting by protestors. A couple of buses were also set on fire during the protest. 

Police have arrested more than 150 persons belonging to all major political parties, including YSR Congress, TDP, Jana Sena and BJP, in connection with the violence. Subba Reddy was posted as Commandant of Sixth Battalion, AP Special Police, Mangalagiri. The government effected transfer of five SP rank officers in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPS officer Andhra Pradesh Police Andhra Pradesh government KSSV Subba Reddy Vishal Gunni
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp