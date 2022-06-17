Andhra Pradesh government transfers five SP-rank IPS officers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday posted Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy as the new Superintendent of Police of Konaseema district in place of KSSV Subba Reddy.

The transfer and posting of a new SP comes in the wake of recent violence and arson in Amalapuram over the proposal to rename the newly formed Konaseema district after BR Ambedkar. Arsonists set fire to houses of minister P Viswarup and MLA P Satish Kumar. SP Subba Reddy too suffered injuries in stone-pelting by protestors. A couple of buses were also set on fire during the protest.

Police have arrested more than 150 persons belonging to all major political parties, including YSR Congress, TDP, Jana Sena and BJP, in connection with the violence. Subba Reddy was posted as Commandant of Sixth Battalion, AP Special Police, Mangalagiri. The government effected transfer of five SP rank officers in the State.