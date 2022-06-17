Andhra Pradesh inks MoU with BYJU's to offer tech edge to government schoolkids

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with education technology major BYJU's to impart quality education to government school students.

Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar on behalf of the State government and BYJU's Vice-President (Public Policy) Susmit Sarkar Vice-President signed the deal in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office.

The government would provide tablets to approximately 4.7 lakh class VIII students at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore for accessing the content formulated by the ed-tech company.

Terming the deal a major milestone, Jagan remarked, "To access BYJU's content, a private school student pays approximately Rs 20,000-Rs 24,000. Now, the same has been made available to children at government schools."

He added, "This is going to be a big game changer. Education will become more efficient, quality-oriented and presentable."

The CM further pointed out that since the MoU has been signed this year, BYJU's content would be incorporated in bilingual text books for students of classes IV to X from next year as the text books for this year have already been printed.

He explained that tablets would be provided to guide the students, currently studying class VIII, who will appear for CBSE class X exam in 2025.

Stating that the quality content provided by BYJU's will help children understand lessons in the visual medium to achieve better results, Jagan said television sets should also be made available in all the schools.

Thanking BYJU's for responding positively to his request and extending support for providing better education opportunities to government school children, the chief minister noted, "It is a welcome sign that they have come forward to provide the content free of cost. The education technology company has extended support to government school children. We have to spend only on tabs," the CM said.

Jagan asserted that teachers should be imparted training for upgrading their skills.

Jagan further directed the officials to install a TV in each classroom under the Nadu-Nedu programme to make visual content accessible to the students. He stressed on imparting quality education, especially for classes VIII, IX and X students for achieving good results. BYJU's CEO Byju Ravindran hailed the chief minister for his speed and commitment in transforming the education system to provide quality education to the students.

Stating that they are taking steps to benefit millions of students as the largest educator company in the world, Ravindran said providing BYJU's content to government school students would help achieve more positive results.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, School Education Special Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar and School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, Intermediate Education Commissioner MV Seshagiri Babu, SSA SPD Vetriselvi, and other senior officials were also present.