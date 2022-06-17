Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission sets up legal advice centre for women

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission has launched a special legal advice centre to provide legal help to the women in need. The free legal advice help centre was set up with the cooperation of the National Women's Commission.

The legal counsellors from the women welfare department and legal cell services authority will provide required legal help to women. The commission members reviewed quarterly activities conducted by the commission as part of the Sabala programme in a meeting held at the AP Mahila Commission office on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma said that the commission is responding to the grievances received through Sabala whatsapp number from across the state. Strict actions will be taken against rape, domestic violence, harassment at workplace, and cyber crimes against women, she warned.

More girls will be selected from educational institutions as campus cops to ensure the safety of women, she said.

Sabala Whatsapp Number - 6302666254