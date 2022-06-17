STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APIIC to focus on upkeep of industrial parks

It also decided to provide MoU opportunities to MSME units located in the APIIC industrial parks for availing loans from banks and financial institutions.

Published: 17th June 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 234th board meeting of Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) on Thursday resolved to focus on maintenance of industrial parks by taking up road repairs, arranging street lights and signboards and growing plants. The meeting was presided over by APIIC Chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy. 

It also decided to provide MoU opportunities to MSME units located in the APIIC industrial parks for availing loans from banks and financial institutions. It was also decided to give approval for debts/funds or to give guarantee for the water supply scheme to Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub in Kadapa, YSR Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Kopparty.

