Discom to set up 18 sub-stations; 3,000 transformers in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: To address the voltage and power overloading issues, Central Power Distribution Company (APCPDCL)-Ongole Circle has planned to establish 18 33/11 KV sub-stations and 3,000 transformers across the erstwhile Prakasam district. The discom will be spending Rs 2 crore for each sub-station.

As the three Assembly segments in east Prakasam -- Paruchur, Chirala and Addanki -- and Kandukur in south Prakasam were merged in the Bapatla and Nellore districts respectively, the remaining eight constituencies in the recarved district have been allotted around 2,500 transformers.

A majority of the 2,500 transformers were allotted to west Prakasam.

The 18 new sub-stations sanctioned will come up at Kondapi, K Bitragunta, Padarthi, Chadalawada, NSP Colony, Venkateswara Colony, Clow Peta, Kothapet, Patluru, Somavarappadu, Martur, Kanigiri, Vemulapadu, Turimella, Kothur, Peda Yachavaram and Kondepalli.

"Many areas in Ongole circle have been suffering from power issues. Now, the government has sanctioned 3,000 transformers and 18 new 33/11 KV Sub-stations for the district to address these problems. We will complete the works as early as possible and install 3,000 transformers much before the deadline," KVG Satyanarayana, superintending engineer (SE)-CPDCL-Ongole Circle told The New Indian Express.