Home guard, two others killed in freak accident in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three people, including a home guard, died in a road accident at Yanamadala in Prathipadu mandal, Guntur district on Thursday. In the wee hours of Thursday, a speeding truck hit a lorry parked on a roadside from behind.

The driver of the truck Sivanagireddy died on the spot. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital. As the truck rammed the lorry it got stuck. To separate the trucks and remove them from the road, a police personnel along with a home guard, and others reached the spot.

While the police personnel and homeguard were clearing the traffic, a milk van hit them. Srinivasa Rao, one of the people who were helping to separate the trucks, died on the spot and home guard Kalyan died while being shifted to a hospital.

Another four people also suffered injuries and were rushed to nearby hospital. The police said their health condition was stable.