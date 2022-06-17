STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Join fight against 'reverse rule': Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to people

The TDP chief held a meeting with the party leaders and activists of all the seven Assembly segments in Anakapalli Parliamentary constituency.

Published: 17th June 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Saying that a ‘reverse rule’ has been going on in Andhra Pradesh for the past three years, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday exhorted people to join hands and continue their struggle against YSR Congress regime with the slogan 'Quit Jagan - Save AP'.

Naidu said nobody would have an idea which way the vehicle would go if a person having no knowledge of driving was put in the driver's seat. As of now, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was going in the same unpredictable direction, he charged.

On the second day of his district tour 'NTR Sphoorti - Chandranna Bharosa', Naidu took part in various programmes in Anakapalli. He visited Kanyaka Parameswari temple and offered prayers. He also inaugurated the TDP parliamentary constituency office in Anakapalli district headquarters.

Addressing the TDP cadres, Naidu pointed out that as he spoke about the police problems at yesterday's public meeting, the government had immediately released pending arrears. It was only TDP, which was raising its voice on the problems of employees.

"Only TDP is fighting for the rights of the struggling employees under this ruthless regime," the Opposition Leader claimed. Naidu alleged that a sort of 'psycho regime' was going on in the State  now.

The TDP cadres should fight against the Jagan's 'misrule' with inspiration drawn from NTR, he said. The TDP chief held a meeting with the party leaders and activists of all the seven Assembly segments in Anakapalli Parliamentary constituency.

Comments

