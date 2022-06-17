STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

One drowns, two missing in sea in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district

According to the police, a family and their relatives from Tenali and Hyderabad had come to Nizampatnam harbour for picnic.

Published: 17th June 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: One child drowned and two more went missing in the Bay of Bengal at Nizampatnam in Reapalle mandal, Bapatla district on Thursday.

According to the police, a family and their relatives from Tenali and Hyderabad had come to Nizampatnam harbour for picnic. Their children were playing in the waters when a strong tide washed them away. 

With the help of locals, the family members were able to save a child, Asad Khan (10) and shifted him to Tenali hospital. Sulthana, 12, was found dead. Another two children Ahezabeen (8) and Shahid (6) were missing. The local police launched a rescue operation to trace the missing children. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bapatla district
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp