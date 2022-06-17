One drowns, two missing in sea in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: One child drowned and two more went missing in the Bay of Bengal at Nizampatnam in Reapalle mandal, Bapatla district on Thursday.

According to the police, a family and their relatives from Tenali and Hyderabad had come to Nizampatnam harbour for picnic. Their children were playing in the waters when a strong tide washed them away.

With the help of locals, the family members were able to save a child, Asad Khan (10) and shifted him to Tenali hospital. Sulthana, 12, was found dead. Another two children Ahezabeen (8) and Shahid (6) were missing. The local police launched a rescue operation to trace the missing children.