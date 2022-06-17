STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prevent ryots from declaring 'Aqua Holiday': TDP to Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Thursday, Nara Lokesh said one sector after the other, including aquaculture, was facing crisis ever since the YSR Congress came to power.

Published: 17th June 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

TDP general-secretary MLC Nara Lokesh

TDP general-secretary MLC Nara Lokesh (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take steps to prevent farmers from declaring 'Aqua Holiday' this year. In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Thursday, Lokesh said one sector after the other, including aquaculture, was facing crisis ever since the YSR Congress came to power.

The sand policy had badly affected the construction sector and over 130 allied sectors related to it were hit. With the steep rise in prices of farm inputs, the cost of cultivation had gone up. Lack of remunerative prices for agricultural produce had forced some farmers to declare a 'Crop Holiday', he said.

Lokesh said aqua farmers had decided to observe 'Aqua Holiday' unable to face severe losses. The hike in electricity charges and the rise in prices of aqua feed and decline in rates of prawn had dealt a severe blow to aquaculturists.

Finding fault with the Jagan government for not responding to the aqua farmers' decision to go on 'Aqua Holiday' even now, he pointed out that after promising a great deal to aqua farmers, Jagan did nothing for them expect bringing the feed-seed Act that caused huge losses to farmers, he alleged. 

Recalling that the previous TDP regime took steps to bring double digit growth in the aqua sector, he said the Chandrababu Naidu government provided subsidy and free transformers to farmers. But the YSRC regime had cancelled all subsidies, which led to the aqua sector crisis, he deplored.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Nara Lokesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Aqua Holiday Andhra Pradesh farmers
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp