YSR Congress MP V Bala Showry seeks central funds for infra works, school in Machilipatnam

Bala Showry said that the Centre should provide necessary assistance for improving major infrastructure such as roads, drainage, drinking water and drainage works.

Published: 17th June 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Machilipatnam MP V Bala Showry

Machilipatnam MP V Bala Showry (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Machilipatnam MP V Bala Showry on Thursday called on Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri at the latter's office in New Delhi and discussed with him various problems in his constituency.

On the occasion, Bala Showry informed Hardeep Singh Puri that Machilipatnam, despite having a rich history, lags behind in terms of development. The Centre should provide necessary assistance for improving major infrastructure such as roads, drainage, drinking water and drainage works, he said.

The MP also requested for CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds from public sector undertakings for the construction of a school at Avanigadda. "ONGC is operating for oil deposits in various locations of Machilipatnam. Heavy vehicles are being used, which has badly damaged the local roads. Necessary funds should be allocated for carrying out repair works to the damaged roads," she added.  

As the Urban Development Ministry is also under the purview Hardeep Singh Puri, Bala Showry said that necessary proposals will be submitted soon for development of infrastructure in Vuyyuri, Pedana, Tadigadapa and Gudivada municipalities, and Machilipatnam municipal corporation. 

The Union Minister responded positively to the request for funding under Amrut 2.0 and other related schemes and assured that the proposals would be considered and funded accordingly. "A meeting with the district collector and municipal officials in Machilipatnam will be held soon and proposals for the necessary infrastructure will be submitted to the Central government," the MP said.

