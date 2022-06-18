STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh State Legal Service Authority to organise National Lok Adalat on June 26

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Legal Service Authority (APSLSA) will organise National Lok Adalat in district courts across the State on June 26.

Pending criminal compoundable cases, cheque bounce cases (cases under the NI Act), cases under the Motor Vehicles Act, labour cases, all civil cases such as family and property disputes, bank recovery, money suits, pro-note and pre-litigation cases will be taken up during the adalat.

APSLSA member-secretary M Babitha requested the public and all stakeholders to come forward and settle their cases amicably in the National Lok Adalat. For assistance the public can approach the Legal Services Institutions on the court premises.

