CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has signed DSC-1998 file: YSR Congress MLC T Kalpalatha Reddy

Published: 18th June 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The dreams of DSC-1998 candidates have come true. Addressing the media at the YSRC central office on Friday, MLC T Kalpalatha Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had signed the long pending file of DSC-1998. 

She said that injustice was done to as many as 4,500 candidates while clearance of teacher post vacancies at that time. They had taken the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister with the help of  Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, she said and thanked Jagan for doing justice to DSC-1998 candidates.  

Having learnt about it, some  DSC-1998 candidates reached the YSR Congress central office and thanked the MLC. They performed 'Ksheerabhishekam' to Jagan’s portrait to express their gratitude.

Comments

