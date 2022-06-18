STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

ED raids premises of former TDP MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy, aide

Prabhakar Reddy was allegedly involved in the registration scam involving BS-III and IV vehicles, which were scrapped following Supreme Court orders in 2017.

Published: 18th June 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Former TDP MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy

Former TDP MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted surprise checks at the residences of former Tadipatri MLA and senior leader JC Prabhakar Reddy and his close aide at Tadipatri in Anantapur on Friday. The searches reportedly were part of the investigation into a registration scam involving the TDP leader, sources said.

The ED officials, with central forces in tow, reached the residences of Prabhakar Reddy and his aide C Gopal Reddy early on Friday. The local police were used only for bandobust duty outside the MLA’s house. No one was allowed near the residence of the politician.

Prabhakar Reddy was allegedly involved in the registration scam involving BS-III and IV vehicles, which were scrapped following Supreme Court orders in 2017. It has been alleged that vehicles meant to be scrapped were purchased by preparing fake invoices and insurance certificates, and then registered as new vehicles in Nagaland.

More than 150 vehicles were registered as new ones. Some of them were sold, while others were brought to Andhra Pradesh.

The transport department found the irregularities a couple of years ago and nearly 27 cases were registered against Prabhakar Reddy, Gopal Reddy and others. The political was earlier arrested, and released on bail, in the case. Sources said the State Transport department had sent a report to the Union Ministry of Transport as it involved fraudulent registration of vehicles in another State. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate TDP JC Prabhakar Reddy
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp