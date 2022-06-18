FY2021-2022 government job calendar: Over 83 per cent of 47,465 vacancies filled in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Of the total 47,465 government jobs identified and notified to be filled as per the job calendar 2021-2022, the State government has so far filled 39,654 government posts - accounting for 83.5 per cent of the total jobs proposed for the last financial year.

Of the total vacancies filled, 39,310 posts were in the medical and health department alone, a meeting held to review the status of the posts filled revealed.

The State government is yet to fill 8,000 posts - accounting for 16.5 per cent of the notified posts. Of these, 1,198 are in the medical and health department.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired the review meeting on Friday and directed the officials to formulate an action plan on recruitment of posts that were specified in the job calendar but were not yet filled.

Besides the 39,654 posts, Jagan noted that the government created 1.26 lakh permanent jobs in the village and ward secretariats after coming to power. The merger of APSRTC with the government also created another 50,000 jobs, the CM pointed out.

Jagan directed the officials to fill the vacancies in the medical and health department by the end of June, posts for associate professor in higher education department by September and vacancies to be filled through APPSC by March.

He further instructed the officials to formulate a plan for the recruitment of police officers regularly as per the plan. Pointing out that the State government has been spending a lot of money on health and education, the CM reasoned that there won't be much benefit if posts are not filled in these sectors.

Asserting that the recruitment of teaching posts in the higher education department should be transparent and effective, he directed the officials to chalk out plans for it.

Special Chief Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat, Principal Secretary (Women and Child Welfare) AR Anuradha, Principal Secretary (Health) Muddada Ravichandra, Social Welfare Secretary MM Naik, College Education Commissioner Pola Bhaskar and other officials were present.