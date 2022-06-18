Kakinada tiger scare: Forest team from Maharashtra to catch big cat on the prowl

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Kakinada district forest officer IKV Raju has said a special team from Maharashtra's Tadoba forest will visit the district soon to catch the adult male tiger that has been roaming around the villages near the forest areas of Gollaprolu, Sankavaram, Prathipadu and Yeleswaram mandals from May 23.

The tiger has killed nine buffaloes, one cow and a calf so far, leaving the villagers in a grip of fear. The special team, Raju said, will use tranquillisers to catch the tiger. Around 150 forest officials and two teams of tiger conservation have been deployed to catch the wild animal. The officials also set up 52 CCTVs and cages to monitor its movement and trap the big cat.

The forest officials have also written a letter to National Tiger Conservation authorities seeking permission to tranquilise the tiger on the prowl. The Tadoba team is expected to reach Prathipadu mandal in a day or two, the DFO said.