STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada tiger scare: Forest team from Maharashtra to catch big cat on the prowl

Around 150 forest officials and two teams of tiger conservation have been deployed to catch the wild animal.

Published: 18th June 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Tigers

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Kakinada district forest officer IKV Raju has said a special team from Maharashtra's Tadoba forest will visit the district soon to catch the adult male tiger that has been roaming around the villages near the forest areas of Gollaprolu, Sankavaram, Prathipadu and Yeleswaram mandals from May 23.

The tiger has killed nine buffaloes, one cow and a calf so far, leaving the villagers in a grip of fear. The special team, Raju said, will use tranquillisers to catch the tiger. Around 150 forest officials and two teams of tiger conservation have been deployed to catch the wild animal. The officials also set up 52 CCTVs and cages to monitor its movement and trap the big cat.

The forest officials have also written a letter to National Tiger Conservation authorities seeking permission to tranquilise the tiger on the prowl. The Tadoba team is expected to reach Prathipadu mandal in a day or two, the DFO said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tadoba forest Kakinada district Kakinada tiger Andhra Pradesh tiger
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp