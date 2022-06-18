STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Southwest monsoon covers whole Andhra Pradesh, Nambulipulikunta reports highest rainfall

Though places like Vijayawada reported rains in the early morning hours for sometime, the humid conditions caused inconvenience to the denizens.

Published: 18th June 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 07:54 AM

A rider skids on a slippery road in the rains in Vijayawada

A rider skids on a slippery road in the rains in Vijayawada. (Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the advance of Southwest monsoon into most parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, several parts of the State including Rayalaseema received widespread rains since Friday morning.  The highest rainfall of 12.8 cm was reported in Nambulipulikunta of Anantapur district, the IMD said.

Though places like Vijayawada reported rains in the early morning hours for sometime, the humid conditions caused inconvenience to the denizens. Almost all the coastal Andhra districts, particularly the undivided twin Godavari districts, reported good amounts of rainfall.

Peddapuram in East Godavari reported 10.7 cm rainfall followed by 8.4 cm rainfall in Koyyalagudem of West Godavari. Several parts of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram and a few places in Srikakulam also received rains.

The IMD Amaravati predicted more rains across the State in the next three days. The Met department said heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in North and South Coastal Andhra and in Rayalaseema in the next three days. With the impact of rains, temperatures are slowly coming down.

The maximum temperatures did not cross 400 Celsius with the highest of 38.4 degree Celsius recorded at Ravipadu in Narasaraopet mandal of Palnadu district.Temperatures dropped down below 25 degree Celsius in some parts of Annamayya, Chittoor, Prakasam and also in Alluri Sitarama Raju districts.

Pedabayalu, Kunthalam, G Madugula and other places witnessed cool weather. Araku in Alluri district reported the lowest of 20.1 degree Celsius.

