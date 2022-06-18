STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stay away from violence: Andhra Pradesh BJP MLC PVN Madhav to youth

He alleged that the opposition parties were trying to mislead the youth, besides instigate them to indulge in large scale arson and violence.

Published: 18th June 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh BJP MLC PVN Madhav

Andhra Pradesh BJP MLC PVN Madhav (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP State secretary and MLC PVN Madhav on Friday appealed to youth not to become part of the conspiracy against Agnipath scheme which has been designed to give an opportunity to the youth who want to don the uniform to serve the armed forces.

He alleged that the opposition parties were trying to mislead the youth, besides instigate them to indulge in large scale arson and violence.

"Agnipath scheme is aimed at patriotism among youth. After four years of service as Agniveer in armed forces, they will have an option to go for further studies. With liberal bank loans, they can set up industrial units. Agniveers will be given priority in recruitment of Central armed forces and State police," he said.

Meanwhile, AP Nirudyoga Joint Action Committee State president Hemant Kumar demanded that service of Agniveers recruited under Agnipath be extended from four to 15 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PVN Madhav BJP Andhra Pradesh BJP Agnipath scheme
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp