Stay away from violence: Andhra Pradesh BJP MLC PVN Madhav to youth

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP State secretary and MLC PVN Madhav on Friday appealed to youth not to become part of the conspiracy against Agnipath scheme which has been designed to give an opportunity to the youth who want to don the uniform to serve the armed forces.

He alleged that the opposition parties were trying to mislead the youth, besides instigate them to indulge in large scale arson and violence.

"Agnipath scheme is aimed at patriotism among youth. After four years of service as Agniveer in armed forces, they will have an option to go for further studies. With liberal bank loans, they can set up industrial units. Agniveers will be given priority in recruitment of Central armed forces and State police," he said.

Meanwhile, AP Nirudyoga Joint Action Committee State president Hemant Kumar demanded that service of Agniveers recruited under Agnipath be extended from four to 15 years.