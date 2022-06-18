STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSR Congress MLAs behaving like extortionists: Former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Published: 18th June 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the ruling YSR Congress MLAs of behaving like 'extortionists and rowdies' to loot the State.

The TDP chief addressed a series of roadshows at Vizianagaram, Nellimarla and other places on the third and final day of his 'NTR Sphoorti - Chandranna Bharosa' tour to the district. 

Reiterating that YSRC leaders V Vijayasai Reddy and YV Subba Reddy are not sons of soil, he said they had no right to dominate the North Coastal Andhra.

Botcha Satyanarayana only knew  how to run liquor business and such a person was made Minister for Education under this mindless YSRC regime, he said, adding that Botcha should be given Padma Shri or Padma Bhushan awards for blaming parents for the poor pass percentage in the SSC exams this year. 

The State would regain its bright future and youth would get jobs only when Jagan was dethroned from the Chief Minister post, he asserted. Naidu said the education sector was totally destroyed in the State only because the government had insulted and humiliated teachers.

Every society respects a guru on par with one’s father, mother and God. But, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had disrespected teachers by making them supervise queues at liquor shops, the Opposition leader charged.

Naidu wondered how false cases could be slapped on senior TDP leader Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who hails from a royal family. The TDP chief said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was planning to increase RTC bus charges once again.

Already, all sections of people were burdened by the hike in electricity charges. The spiralling prices of petrol, diesel and essential commodities had made the common man’s life miserable, he rued.

