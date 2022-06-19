STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
25 government junior colleges to be turned into girls only

It will help decrease dropout of girl students after Class X, says govt

Published: 19th June 2022 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Government college, girls

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Pandarinath B)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 25 government junior colleges in 25 mandals of the state will be converted into Government Junior Colleges for girls with 389 teaching staff.  The school education department has issued an Order to that effect. The step, the government says, will help decrease the dropout of girl students after Class X, an area of concern in the state. 

In May, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to increase the number of government junior colleges. He also stressed that steps should be taken to set up a junior college in every mandal, especially for girls. The CM said it would not only improve the education system but also make Intermediate education accessible to more students.

A month after, Special Chief Secretary (School Education) B Rajsekhar issued orders, converting junior colleges in 25 mandals into Government Junior Colleges for Girls. The orders were issued in relaxation of Rule 14 (5) of the AP Educational Institutions Establishment, Recognition, Administration and Control of Institutions of Higher Education Rules, 1987. The Special Chief Secretary directed the Commissioner of Intermediate Education to take further action.  

Seven government junior colleges will be converted into junior girls colleges in Srikakulam , four in Chittoor and 3 in West Godavari. Two colleges each in East Godavari, Kadapa, Krishna  and one each in Anantapur, Kurnool, Nellore, Visakhapatnam and Prakasam will be turned into junior girls’ colleges. SFI State girls convenor Sk Nagurbi welcomed the decision and opined it will save girls from child marriages. 

