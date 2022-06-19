STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

70-year-old train passenger dies as protesters jam tracks at Kottavalasa 

He suffered severe chest pain soon after the train stopped at Kottavalasa railway station.

Published: 19th June 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) raise slogans demanding withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme in Kerala on Saturday. (Photo| TP Sooraj )

Members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) raise slogans demanding withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme in Kerala on Saturday. (Photo| TP Sooraj )

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A 70-year-old man, travelling from Odisha to Visakhapatnam for treatment to his heart ailment, died in Kottavalasa railway station in Vizianagaram on Saturday. The family members of the deceased alleged that he died as he failed to receive timely medical aid as the train was stopped at a small village.

The train was stopped at Kottavalasa railway station as the authorities did not allow any train to Visakhapatnam railway station anticipating trouble from defence services aspirants against the Agnipath scheme. A message went around WhatsApp asking all the aspirants to gather and stage a protest at the Viskhapatnam railway station which prompted the police not to allow any train or passengers to the station. Trains were either cancelled or short terminated due to the restrictions.

ALSO READ | All you need to know about Army recruitment scheme that has India on the boil

According to information reaching here, Jogesh Behara of Nagupada village in Kalahandi district of Odisha was suffering from heart disease and boarded Korba express from Korba to Visakhapatnam to avail better treatment. 

He suffered severe chest pain soon after the train stopped at Kottavalasa railway station. Behara’s family members shifted him to the local private hospital in the wheelchair provided by the authorities in a private vehicle due to the non-availability of an ambulance. However, he breathed his last before the hospital authorities could provide the first aid. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agnipath Agnipath protest Protest Agnipath scheme
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp