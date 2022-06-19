Agnipath protest: ‘Key conspirator’ of Secunderabad railway station attack in AP police custody

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accused will be handed over to TS cops if his involvement in Secunderabad violence is established. Protests against the new Army recruitment scheme spread across the southern States. All railway stations in Andhra Pradesh continue to remain on high alert.

Andhra Pradesh police have taken into custody one of the key conspirators of the attack on the Secunderabad railway station in Telangana on Friday in protest against the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme. The accused runs a coaching centre that trains aspirants of defence services in Narasaraopet of Palnadu district.

According to sources, police have detained Subba Rao of Narasaraopet who runs the Sai Defence Academy which has at least nine branches spread over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, for his alleged role in instigating the defence services aspirants to protest against recruitment into defence forces through Agnipath.

Police said Subba Rao told the aspirants training at his institute that their prospects would be hit hard if the Centre goes ahead with the Agnipath scheme. Subba Rao is also said to be behind the creation of one of the WhatsApp groups in which messages were sent to create tension at Secunderabad railway station. Police sources said nearly 300 trainees of the institute reached the Secunderabad railway in a train from Guntur and took part in the attack.

Apart from trainee students of the Narasaraopet campus, students of the campuses in Telangana also participated in the attack, police sources said. Alerted by intelligence sleuths, Palnadu district police tracked Subba Rao in Khammam of Telangana and nabbed him there on Friday night. He was brought to Palnadu for further questioning.