Allotment of plots at middle-class income group layout soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) will allot plots through e-lottery on June 25 to those who have applied for the purchase of plots at the middle-class income group (MIG) layout at Navuluru village under Tadepalli - Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation limits.

In a press release on Saturday, CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav said Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy inaugurated the MIG layout on January 11. Further, applications to buy the plots were examined and 104 eligible buyers were identified who will be allotted the plots after lottery on June 25, he said. The applicants must visit the APCRDA office on June 25 and obtain the plot allotment certificate.